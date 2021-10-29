PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,372, Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,420 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 365,053.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 513, which is five fewer than yesterday. There are 133 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 more than yesterday.
There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 700 total (8% availability) and 308 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,115 (7% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 23,472 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 28. Of this total, 12,327 were administered on Oct. 28: 1,243 were initial doses; 908 were second doses and 10,117 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 11,145 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 28.
The seven-day running average is now 10,981 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,283,855 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,984,600 doses of Moderna and 227,283 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,813,720 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,609,287 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (24), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (20), Crook (18), Curry (1), Deschutes (109), Douglas (30), Harney (10), Hood River (6), Jackson (82), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (37), Lake (3), Lane (99), Lincoln (13), Linn (82), Malheur (25), Marion (178), Morrow (1), Multnomah (213), Polk (26), Sherman (4), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (29), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (140) and Yamhill (38).