Oregon Recovers, a Portland-based coalition with a goal of transforming Oregon’s addiction recovery resources, will hold a community briefing in Klamath Falls on Thursday, July 11.
Mike Marshall, the co-founder and director of Oregon Recovers, said that Oregon’s addiction treatment system needs work.
“Our goal is to turn the ship, get the state to begin to create a new blueprint for a continuum of care,” Marshall said.
Marshall said that Oregon Recovers has a four-part plan to change the relationship Oregonians have with addiction and recovery. This starts with prevention and intervention.
“We need to start to put into place more significant prevention programs that are designed to accomplish something,” he said. “The second part has to look at a new form of intervention and engagement.”
Marshall said that the third and fourth steps in Oregon Recovers’ plan are treatment and recovery support.
“We need to make it so that the minute someone’s ready, there’s some form of treatment for them,” he said.
This briefing will be the first in the area, and will happen as a result of a demand from community members for more awareness around the issue.
“When someone asks, we’re there,” Marshall said. “It’s clear the recovery community in Klamath Falls wants to become leaders in this and we want to do everything we can to support that.”
This event will be at 4 p.m. on July 11 at the Hope Community Center at 2314 Homedale Road in Klamath Falls and will last around 90 minutes. For more information, visit www.oregonrecovers.org.