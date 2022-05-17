PORTLAND — USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service has awarded Oregon a record $6.7 million to help protect working farmlands from development or fragmentation.
“With this allocation, and hopefully future allocations, we’ll be able to help protect (farmers') land, keep it in production and pass it on to future generations at a much larger scale than at any time in Oregon’s history," said Nellie McAdams, executive director of the Oregon Agricultural Trust.
The money will go toward helping Oregon farmers create nearly 15,000 acres of working land conservation easements, which the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts defines as "voluntary legal agreements that remove development rights and help protect soil health and water quality while keeping land in farming and ranching."
The general concept is that a farmer or rancher whose property is under threat — for example, on the brink of being pulled into an urban growth boundary for development — could potentially benefit from putting acres into a long-term working land easement instead of selling to a developer, allowing the farmer to benefit financially while keeping the land in agriculture. It also makes it easier for a farmer to retire and pass on farmland to the next generation.
The federal dollars will fund projects within the state's Agricultural Conservation Easement Program-Agricultural Land Easements, or ACEP-ALE.
The increase in funding from USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service to ACEP-ALE this year is huge, land experts say. The agency upped its funding by 1,100%, from $590,060 to $6,765,000.
Kelley Beamer, executive director of the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts, called the spike in funding a "momentous investment."
McAdams, of the Oregon Agricultural Trust, said the increase in funding will be "an incredible boon" to rural and farming economies. Working land easements are a useful tool for landowners but are expensive to set up, she said, and this pool of funding will help with costs.
The funds come from the last farm bill, which Congress passed in 2018.
According to land experts, Oregon got more federal dollars this year for working land easements because NRCS Oregon requested additional funds when faced with high demand from landowners. The program received a record-breaking number of proposals for fiscal year 2022.
“The interest we’ve seen in the Agricultural Land Easements program so far this year reflects the growing number of landowners who want to protect their agricultural land for generations to come,” said Ron Alvarado, NRCS Oregon state conservationist.
The increased federal investment was also likely tied to the newly funded Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program, designed to match the federal ACEP-ALE program. The Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program received $5 million from the state Legislature this year, allowing the state to match federal dollars.
The $6.7 million will help eight Oregon landowners in 2022 protect 14,917 acres of farms and ranches across the state. Although USDA has not yet released the landowners' names, McAdams said they come from around the state: from Clatsop County on the North Coast to South-Central Oregon's Lake County.
McAdams said she hopes to see more funding for working land conservation easements in the 2023 farm bill.