PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has officially reached the 70% statewide vaccination goa, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
“The 70% adult vaccination goal means we have a better chance to sustain a safe reopening,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines continue to drive down new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in our state. Thank you to everyone who’s been vaccinated and everyone who helped administer these life-saving vaccines.”
While reaching this milestone is a step forward in creating a safer Oregon, Director Allen also reminded folks that the pandemic isn’t over.
“It’s our goal to vaccinate eight in 10 people across Oregon, particularly adults in communities of color and other under-vaccinated groups,” said Director Allen.
Three new deaths, 209 new cases
There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,781, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The OHA reported 209 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 209,035.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 7,934 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average is now 7,037 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,539,481 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,743,093 first and second doses of Moderna and 169,504 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,404,609 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,194,103 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
To date, 2,961,495 doses of Pfizer, 2,238,540 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 132, which is two fewer than yesterday. There are 28 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (14), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (7), Lane (13), Linn (15), Malheur (1), Marion (22), Morrow (1), Multnomah (22), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (14) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,779th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 31 at Rockledge Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,780th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,781st COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 7 and died on Feb. 15 at South Bay Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.