Traps for predators must be checked more frequently under new Oregon wildlife regulations that the farm industry fears will undermine protections for livestock.
Significantly for cattle and sheep producers, restraining traps must be checked more than twice as often if they’re meant to stop predators from damaging livestock operations.
Due to the long distances between many traps, agriculture groups worry the revised rules will hinder efforts to control coyotes and other predators.
“We have a multitude of predatory animals and their populations are growing,” said Todd Nash, president of the Oregon Cattemen’s Association. “The thing that seems to reduce over time is the number of capable trappers. They’re spread so thin to begin with that they’re covering huge swaths of land.”
For traps that kill predators, the state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission has reduced the time between trap checks from 30 days to 14 days, which the OCA did not oppose.
However, traps and snares that restrain livestock-damaging predators must now be checked every two days under the new regulations, compared to every seven days previously.
With the limited number of available trappers, the rule change effectively reduces the amount of work they’ll be able to perform — especially when fuel prices are so high, critics say.
“That’s a game changer. You change the way you operate,” Nash said.
If they’re not intended to prevent livestock damage, restraining traps for predators must now also be checked every two days, down from three days previously.
Traps intended to curb livestock damage are meant to catch specific predators, they were previously given more time to work than those not aimed at particular individuals.
By “bending to urban pressure” and reducing trap check intervals, the commission has shown it’s “out of touch with rural communities and land managers,” said Lauren Smith, the Oregon Farm Bureau’s government and national affairs director.
“Across Oregon’s vast landscape, there are terrain and weather issues, lack of road access, trap efficiency and many other issues that come into play when making such a significant reduction in a trap check time intervals,” Smith said in an email.
The rule change fails to account for these practical challenges or the livestock losses and other costs that predators impose on rural landowners, she said.
Complying with the new rules will cause expenses to “skyrocket” for the USDA’s Wildlife Services division, whose agents are often hired to trap predators, said Jim Soares, vice president of the Oregon Trappers Association.
The agency would need to spend substantially more money just to perform the same amount of work, but it’s unclear where the additional funding would come from, Soares said.
“This is going to be devastating for the livestock industry,” he said.
Environmental advocates, on the other hand, cheered the revised trap check requirements because shorter intervals will decrease the amount of time that animals suffer.
More frequent checks will also help prevent the unintended deaths of non-target threatened and endangered species caught in restraining traps, according to the Center for Biological Diversity nonprofit.
The regulatory decision is a “step in the right direction” and better represents “Oregon’s values,” but it still falls short of the 24-hour trap check intervals recommended by wildlife experts, the group said. “This change makes trapping less inhumane, but Oregon still has a long way to go.”