WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from Oregon and 19 other states along with the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday, challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life.

“As a border state with Idaho, we know that increased demand for abortion services in Oregon is already occurring,” Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement. “Anyone who is pregnant must have access to quality care no matter where they reside, especially in emergency circumstances.”

