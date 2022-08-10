Salem Health

Emergency transport vehicles stack up outside the emergency department, waiting for patients to be admitted at Salem Health on Jan. 27, 2022. The department has 53 patient rooms but has made space for 100 by adding hallbeds to handle the influx of people seeking treatment.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB

Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks.

Last month, Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.

