Oregon has seen an increase in daily reported cases of COVID-19 for the most recent reporting week following more than two months of steady declines, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 tests was also substantially higher, with a small increase in percent positivity.
Hospitalizations continue to steadily decline, falling to weekly levels last seen in early July 2021. The number of COVID-19-related deaths — typically a lagging indicator — was higher for the week ending April 3 than the previous weekly reporting period that ended March 27.
Deaths increase, hospitalizations decline
The COVID-19 weekly data report showed an increase in weekly cases, a continued decline in disease-related hospitalizations and an increase in deaths.
OHA reported 1,988 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of March 28 through April 3, a 42% increase over the previous week. That reversed a nine-week streak of declines.
There were 97 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 44% decline over the previous week. This marked the first week that fewer than 100 deaths were reported since the week of June 28 to July 4, 2021.
There were 140 COVID-19-related deaths, up from 99 the previous week.
Reported COVID-19 test results increased by 16%. There were 78,387 tests administered. Test positivity increased slightly, from 2.7% to 2.9%.
The report showed 50 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.
Second booster shots
With 19,987 second boosters reported last week, a total of 26,798 people have received second boosters in Oregon since their authorization March 30. Second boosters will be added to the vaccine weekly update dashboard and on the “age” tab of the vaccine metrics dashboards today.
Wastewater surveillance
Oregon State University, OHA’s partner in wastewater surveillance, is now able to detect COVID-19 variants in wastewater at lower levels.
“These changes will strengthen our surveillance and monitoring efforts by detecting emerging variants earlier and more effectively,” said Melissa Sutton, M.D., medical director for respiratory viral pathogens and a senior health adviser for OHA’s COVID-19 response.