Oregon Health Authority issued a recreational use health advisory on July 1 for areas around Eagle Ridge County Park in Upper Klamath Lake due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins that are above safe recreational values for human exposure.
OHA recommends that people avoid swimming and performing high-speed water activities such as water skiing and power boating in areas of the lake where blooms are present.
In its guide to identifying cyanobacteria, the OHA website states that “there are two major groups of cyanobacteria blooms. One can look foamy, scummy or thick like paint and is often blue-green, brownish red, pea green or white in color. The other looks like a dark green or black slimy mat that can have a smelly, offensive odor.”
Residents should be on the lookout for bloom beyond Eagle Ridge County Park, given the hot weather and the cyanobacteria’s ability to spread.
While the toxins from cyanobacteria bloom cannot be absorbed through the skin, ingestion poses a serious health risk, especially for pets and children. Drinking water directly from areas of the lake affected by a bloom is especially dangerous. Toxins cannot be removed by boiling, filtering or treating water with camping-style filters.
Dogs can get extremely ill and even die within minutes to hours of exposure to cyanotoxins by drinking the water, licking their fur or eating the toxins from floating mats or dried crust along the shore.
Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure can include stomach cramping, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. More serious symptoms may also include numbness, tingling, dizziness and shortness of breath. These symptoms may require medical attention.