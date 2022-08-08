The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) has announced a sponsorship grant program for organizations that engage in financial empowerment work. Up to five organizations will be awarded a grant of $25,000.
A free information session will take place via Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. The session is not mandatory, and registration is encouraged but not required.
The purpose of this program is to support trusted community partners in their efforts to educate under-served communities in healthy financial practices and decisions, such as selecting insurance provisions, and to raise awareness of free services offered by DFR.
The cost of insurance is often one of the biggest expenses for people, yet national studies show that they do not understand insurance and are not confident to shop around for the best coverage, at the best price. People are more confident and understand insurance more when they can turn to an expert for information.
“We are excited to support the critical work done by organizations across Oregon,” said Division of Financial Regulation Administrator T.K. Keen. “When someone builds their skills and confidence to manage money and choose insurance and financial products and services that meet their needs, they are well positioned to manage financial challenges and to reach their goals.”
Applicants must be a nonprofit, public school or public-chartered school, or a tribal entity in Oregon. Applications are due September 16.
Organizations will be evaluated on their ability to help under-served communities, including African Americans; Latino, Latina, and Latinx people; Indigenous peoples; Asians and Pacific Islanders; women; LGBTQ+ community members; survivors of domestic violence; immigrants and refugees; youth who are under-served; previously incarcerated people; people with disabilities; and seniors.
This grant program is expected to be in place for at least three years. Applicants can apply each year. Future funding will be based on availability of funds and program impact. For more information, go to dfr.oregon.gov and select the Outreach and Education button.