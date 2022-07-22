EUGENE – As he stepped to the throwing circle at the center of Hayward Field for his final warm-up throws, Rudy Winkler heard a noise that struck him. Over the years at the stadium, Winkler had won an NCAA championship in the hammer throw, earned a national title and become an Olympian. But he had never experienced that faint chant that serenaded him as the track and field world championships began: “U-S-A! U-S-A!”

The fans at Hayward Field, the frequent home of America’s most significant domestic track and field events, typically cheer for great performances and by college or club affiliation. For the first time, an American track and field crowd will root for American athletes in the sport’s largest non-Olympic stage.

