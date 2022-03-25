PORTLAND — There are two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 7,035, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Friday.
OHA reported 189 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 702,750.
FREE FLU VACCINES OFFERED AT LARGER COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES
With flu cases rising in Oregon, OHA encourages anyone six months and older who has not had a flu shot this season to get one.
Three OHA-run, high-volume COVID-19 vaccination sites are also providing free flu shots. They are being offered in addition to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for all eligible age groups. No appointment, proof of insurance or immigration status is required.
COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 157, which is four fewer than Thursday. There are 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Thursday.
There are 111 available adult ICU beds out of 679 total (16% availability) and 372 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,250 (9% availability).
VACCINATIONS
OHA reported that 3,044 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Thursday. Of that total, 269 were initial doses, 302 were second doses and 856 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,434 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.
The seven-day running average is 2,253 doses per day.
Oregon has administered 4,187,506 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 244,508 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,737,526 doses of Moderna and 270,096 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Friday, 3,173,828 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,882,119 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated.
CASES AND DEATHS
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (10), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lake (2), Lane (12), Linn (9), Malheur (1), Marion (12), Multnomah (58), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (18) and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 7,034th COVID-19-related death is a 59-year-old woman from Linn County who died Feb. 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 7,035th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Josephine County who died Jan. 29 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.