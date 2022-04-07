Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Thursday sued a COVID testing business the state Justice Department alleges provided questionable test results and took advantage of Oregonians.
Center for Covid Control, an Illinois-based business that opened hundreds of testing sites nationally and five in Oregon, has been under scrutiny from state and federal officials for months. Rosenblum said her office received more than 30 complaints about the company since October, and it began investigating in January.
“They advertised quick and accurate test results, and people put their faith in them – during a time when testing for COVID-19 was in high demand,” Rosenblum said in a statement. “As a result, Oregonians made crucial decisions – about returning to work or school, travel, and visiting family and friends — in reliance on shoddy tests.”
The company said on its website that it and all its locations are “closed indefinitely.”
A 29-page lawsuit filed Thursday in Multnomah County Circuit Court accuses Center for Covid Control and its partner company, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, of purposefully misleading Oregonians through false advertising.
Chicago-area couple Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Ali Syed, who previously ran an ax-throwing lounge and a photography studio, formed Center for Covid Control in 2020, according to the suit. They quickly expanded from one COVID test site in the former ax-throwing lounge to about 300 nationally, including three in the Portland area and two in Salem.
They acquired a stake in Doctors Clinical Laboratory, the entity that performed the tests, last summer. The two companies have been so intertwined that employees and franchisees thought they were the same company, according to the lawsuit.
Center for Covid Control advertised accurate COVID test results within 24 to 72 hours for PCR tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests but need to be processed in a laboratory, and within hours for rapid antigen tests.
According to the suit, the company opened its first Oregon location in southeast Portland in late August or early September, but didn’t provide its Oregon staff with any training on federal health privacy laws until November or share any training materials on protocols for how to handle or store tests until January.
Employees at test sites had patients self-administer nasal swabs and drop specimen tubes into bags with an index card with identifying information. The tube didn’t have any identifying information, so patients couldn’t get results if the index card and tube were ever separated.
Bags with test samples were dropped into unrefrigerated bins and then shipped to Chicago for testing each night without ice packs or dry ice to keep them chilled. Federal health officials require that test samples be kept cold for accurate results.
Rapid antigen tests don’t require refrigeration. But the lawsuit alleges staff at the testing sites had patients take their own tests and didn’t monitor to make sure they were doing so correctly. Using the tests incorrectly, such as by touching the swab, can lead to false results showing that an infected person didn’t have COVID or that a COVID-free person did have it.
Until early December, most patients automatically received both a PCR and a rapid test — meaning the company could bill private insurance companies or the federal government for two tests per patient, according to the suit.
A public database from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Doctors Clinical Laboratory has received more than $152 million from the federal government in reimbursements for COVID tests.
The lawsuit claims that Syed posted pictures on social media of a $1.36 million mansion, a sky blue Lamborghini, a red Lamborghini Countach, a Tesla Model Y and a Ferrari Enzo, all of which the couple bought with their earnings.
“While raking in millions, defendants were returning results of questionable accuracy to patients,” the complaint said. “Defendants neither did nor could properly store specimens prior to testing due to a lack of proper equipment.”
The Justice Department is seeking to bar the company from ever again marketing or providing COVID tests in Oregon, as well as unspecified financial restitution for consumers and fines of up to $25,000 for each violation of state law.
“We must make sure they never do business in our state again,” Rosenblum said. “The same holds for any other company trying to make a quick buck here from a public health crisis.”
The company’s website states that it is “closed indefinitely” and links to a Jan. 20 news release that said it was extending an “operational pause” to train additional staff. An email to the company news office wasn’t returned Thursday, and a phone number listed on the company website is no longer in service.
USA Today reported the FBI searched the Center for Covid Control’s Chicago-area headquarters on Jan. 22.
Attorneys general in both Washington and Minnesota have also filed civil lawsuits against the company. Washington’s suit, filed in January, includes allegations that employees at some of the 13 sites in that state started storing tests in garbage bags piled around their offices.