Oregon appears headed towards a low turnout by its nearly 3 million voters – and potentially a new historical low in a midterm election.
The final count won’t be known until next Tuesday. The Legislature last year extended the timeline for mail-in ballots. Those postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day will be counted, provided they arrive within a week.
As of Tuesday at 8 p.m., the Secretary of State’s Office showed that nearly 28% of the state’s 2.9 million registered voters had turned in their ballots.
“The turnout is poor – we should acknowledge that,” said John Horvick, senior vice president of DHM Research, a Portland nonpartisan research firm.
The turnout comes at a time when it’s never been easier to vote, and there have never been more registered voters in Oregon thanks to the 2016 motor voter law that automatically registers those 16 and older to vote when they obtain or renew a driver’s license permit or identification card.
But that’s not increased electoral participation, Horvick said.
“We’re not getting more people to turn out even though we are mailing more people ballots, we’re giving them postage paid for the return and we’re giving them more time to vote,” Horvick said.
In the last midterm primary in 2018, nearly 34% of the electorate voted, marking an all-time low. Four years before that, the final count was nearly 36%.
Presidential elections tend to attract more voters in Oregon, even in the primary. Secretary of State data show that 46% of registered voters cast ballots in the 2020 primary and nearly 54% voted in the 2016 primary. But there are exceptions: In the presidential election primaries in 2012 and 1996 only about 38% of registered voters cast ballots.
Political analysts say many factors affect turnout. One is the general mood, and today that’s grim. Surveys in Oregon and elsewhere show that large numbers of people are unhappy about the direction of the country. They don’t like the deepening divide between those on the right and left and the uncivil political discourse.
“Voters are quite upset, and we see that in a lot of different data,” Horvick said.
One reaction to that anger could be a desire to change the status quo. But another is despondency, and Horvick said that is likely contributing to the turnout in Oregon. He said campaign finance limits in Multnomah County, which has the largest electorate – nearly 560,000 registered voters – might also be contributing to a low turnout by reducing the number of mailers and voter outreach.
Another potential factor: the plethora of candidates, especially in the governor’s race, which is wide open this year. There are 19 candidates on the Republican side, and 15 Democrats vying for the position.
Voters also have to pick a U.S. representative in the newly created 6th Congressional District which spans Polk and Yamhill counties and includes parts of Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties. Horvick said people might be taking longer to vote as they consider the choices and that turnout could improve in coming days. Normally, about half of voters turn in their ballots in the last few days of an election, he said.
“We may see a big bump in coming days,” Horvick said. “Another possibility is that people are just not very satisfied with the candidates.”