Mock orange
Sales of native wildflowers, shrubs and trees will be offered twice this spring at the Klamath County Museum.
Orders are being taken now for the first sale, which will offer low-cost bare root native tree seedlings and shrubs.
Oregon ash, vine maple, and Oregon white oak tree seedlings will be available. The list of shrubs includes cascara, red-flowering currant, redosier dogwood, serviceberry, ocean spray, and mockorange.
Seedlings will be sold for $1.50 each, with a minimum of five plants per species required. All orders must be prepaid by visiting the museum or calling (541) 882-1000.
Orders can be picked up at the museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls, between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, March 19.
Because the trees are bare root, they should be planted as soon as possible.
A sale of native wildflowers and shrubs will be offered May 21.
All of the plant species being offered have been growing for several years in a native plant garden at the museum.
The plant sales are cosponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.
