Social Security will become insolvent within the next 15 years. Politicians say that’s incorrect because Social Security will be able to continue to pay out a “substantial portion” of benefits. In the real world, “solvent” means that you can pay all, not merely a part, of what you promised to pay. Extending Social Security’s life will kick the problem on to future generations. We don’t need a fix for Social Security. We need a way out.

Today’s median worker will pay, adjusting for inflation, around $270,000 in Social Security taxes and will collect $290,000 in retirement benefits for a return of one-third of 1% above inflation. For perspective, the safest corporate bonds historically yield about 3% more than inflation, while stocks yield 7% more than inflation. The usual response is that stocks and bonds are risky while Social Security benefits are guaranteed. But Social Security’s trustees estimate that a permanent 20% benefits cut is needed to keep the program solvent. Which looks riskier now?

