Sharon Supp

Sharon Supp

 InsideSources.com

July 24 marks the 28th celebration of National Parents’ Day, which, according to a unanimous resolution of Congress in 1994, is a “recurring, perennial day of commemoration … in furtherance of recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of their children.”

But today, instead of parents being recognized, uplifted and supported in their role, they are excluded and marginalized. Local, state and federal government policies undermine parental rights by imposing harmful ideologies that divide children based on their race and promote the falsehood that boys can become girls and girls can become boys. And parents across the nation — from Wisconsin to Massachusetts to Florida — aren’t being celebrated; they’re being forced to sue and fight for their rights.

