Chris Woodward

Chris Woodward

If your household is affected by inflation, you might want to have a word with your elected officials. A new report from the American Consumer Institute’s Center for Citizen Research says excessive spending, regulations and restrictions on domestic energy production have driven up prices for consumers and businesses.

“The combination of increased spending, energy shortages and increased regulations have led to increases in inflation that have far outpaced wage increases,” according to the report. “Based on our analysis and those of others, consumers are likely to lose thousands of dollars this year alone — by one measure, $4,400 per household in 2022 — disproportionately hurting poorer Americans and those on fixed incomes.”

Tags

Recommended for you