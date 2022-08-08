Geoff Duncan

 InsideSources.com

Even in a highly polarized country, there is common ground emerging around the principle that things aren’t going well. In a recent New York Times and Siena College poll, just 13% of voters believe we are headed in the right direction, compared to 77% who don’t. The sentiment is not just from predictable Republican partisans, either. In concerning news for the White House, only 27% of Democrats are happy with the current course.

It is becoming increasingly clear that neither the current president nor his predecessor is equipped to run the country. All the ingredients are there for a wide-open presidential primary contest on both sides in 2024. With its first-in-the-nation primary — unless the Democrats decide to shift that responsibility to Delaware — New Hampshire will lead the nominating process.

