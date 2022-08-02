Jill Ebstein

Jill Ebstein

 InsideSources.com

There’s been much discussion about whether a candidate can be too old to run for president. It’s not surprising, given that President Biden turns 80 in November and has indicated he plans to run again. If Donald Trump announces another run, we might have a late septuagenarian and octogenarian vying for office.

It turns out that while there is no law declaring an upper age limit for presidential candidates, there is a law mandating a minimum age. Specifically, one must be 35 at the time of inauguration.

