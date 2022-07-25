Melissa Blaustein

Melissa Blaustein

 InsideSources.com

As Europe is torn apart by war and the U.S. gears up for fiercely partisan midterm battles, a delegation of members of the European Parliament is in Washington to speak with members of Congress for “Transatlantic Week,” a series of meetings convened annually to find common ground on critical policy issues. And the pressure is on this year as the world looks to the West for leadership.

But the tools of diplomacy have changed since Europe last saw such upheaval. Everything we do in our lives — from how we communicate to how we access money — is determined by the ability to access a global internet and what data are allowed to move from point A to point B. That’s why cross-border data flows are a sensitive topic of debate for the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council, the latest trans-Atlantic forum tasked with negotiating trade and technology policies. If the global economy digital, then foreign policy needs to be digital. Just as foreign diplomacy pulled us through World War II, we need a new form of diplomacy that considers the global nature of idea sharing to usher in solutions.

