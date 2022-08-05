Opening day of the 2022 Klamath County Fair

The opening day of the Klamath County Fair welcomed roughly 10,000 guests, according to fair officials.

Thursday’s opening day at the Klamath County Fair was a rousing success, welcoming roughly 10,000 guests according to Klamath County Fair Board member Terry Sellars. This marks an increase in attendance from previous years, even above pre-pandemic years of the fair.

“I think this year Thursday was up because of the concert,” Sellars said. “We didn’t have a concert on Thursday last year.”

