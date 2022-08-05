Thursday’s opening day at the Klamath County Fair was a rousing success, welcoming roughly 10,000 guests according to Klamath County Fair Board member Terry Sellars. This marks an increase in attendance from previous years, even above pre-pandemic years of the fair.
“I think this year Thursday was up because of the concert,” Sellars said. “We didn’t have a concert on Thursday last year.”
Sellars said the Board has worked to improve the fair by adding more vendors and more concerts than there were in previous years. Three concerts were scheduled for the fair this year, including country music star Rodney Atkins, who played for a crowd of 3,000 Thursday. Martina McBride’s Friday concert was close to selling out. Rock band Daughtry will be playing Saturday evening after the afternoon’s big demolition derby event.
“Last year’s destruction derby was by far the biggest destruction derby event we ever had,” Sellars said. “I would be surprised if we don’t have the same turnout, honestly, because of the way that attendance has already been.”
Sellar said vendor participation has also seen an increase, with 31 vendors active at the fair this year, versus 13 last year. Despite the increased competition and rising inflation that Sellars said affects merchants, food sales have been looking up.
“Talking to vendors that were here last year, they were exceeding their Thursday numbers,” he said. He said some vendors were reporting being $500 or $1,000 beyond where their sales were last year Thursday.
“There’s a good bustle at the fair,” Sellars said. “It’s a good vibe, good buzz. People just have to come out to it.”