Klamath Hospice and Palliative Care is celebrating 40 years in business and hosting an open house event at 11 a.m. Saturday, featuring food, drinks and entertainment at their new address at 2751 Washburn Way.
Saturday’s event doubles as both an anniversary celebration and as a chance to show the public their new building, which opened April 5. It will feature live music from local bluegrass band, Stukel Mountain Stranglers and food from Melissa’s Country Kitchen.
The new building replaced their previous location across the street from Casey’s restaurant, which had become too small for the flourishing business. The new location is more spacious and has been remodeled from an old car lot thanks to the work and foresight of Rachel Throne, the executive director of Klamath Hospice and Palliative Care. Throne said she has worked with KHI for 17 years and has served as executive director for the past eight.
“We fill a very special need for people experiencing life-threatening illnesses as well as those who have been affected by loss,” Throne said. “Our goal is to improve the quality of the individual’s last days by offering comfort and dignity by helping the patient and their loved ones deal with the impact — emotional, social and spiritual — of death.”
According to its website, KHI has served the Klamath Falls community since 1982 by providing comfort and care to terminally ill patients and their families. They provide grief counseling and support, which includes Camp Evergreen, a free youth summer camp that supports children who are experiencing the loss of a loved one.
On Saturday, guests will be able to take self-guided tours through KHI’s office facility where they can view business offices, clinical team rooms, an exam room and a history exhibit. Attendees will also be treated to guest speakers, including Shirley Voight, the valued pillar of the community who founded KHI 40 years ago and continues to volunteer with them to this day. KHI plans on naming their community center in her honor as part of the weekend’s celebration.
Before the public open house, a VIP event for long-time supporters and donors will take place Friday evening. Smith said that among the 20 to 25 businesses among their donors, Sky Lakes, Norco and Klamath Basin Snowdrifters are their three biggest supporters.
Friday’s exclusive event will feature live harp music, as well as food from Leslie Eskildson’s business, The Grazing Board and More. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse will provide beer and wine, as well as champagne for a toast.
“We look forward to many more years of serving our community and continuing to grow our program and provide more services to our community,” Throne said.