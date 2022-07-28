Staff

Jennifer Smith, left, and Executive Director Rachel Throne stand in front of the tree of life in the front entryway of the new Klamath Hospice building.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

Klamath Hospice and Palliative Care is celebrating 40 years in business and hosting an open house event at 11 a.m. Saturday, featuring food, drinks and entertainment at their new address at 2751 Washburn Way.

Saturday’s event doubles as both an anniversary celebration and as a chance to show the public their new building, which opened April 5. It will feature live music from local bluegrass band, Stukel Mountain Stranglers and food from Melissa’s Country Kitchen.

