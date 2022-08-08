Tyler Bates, 33, of Chiloquin was pronounced dead Sunday after Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard.

Upon arrival deputies discovered two victims, one with minor injuries who was transported to SkyLakes Medical Center by Chiloquin Fire & Rescue ambulance. Bates was pronounced deceased at the scene.

