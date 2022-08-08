Tyler Bates, 33, of Chiloquin was pronounced dead Sunday after Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard.
Upon arrival deputies discovered two victims, one with minor injuries who was transported to SkyLakes Medical Center by Chiloquin Fire & Rescue ambulance. Bates was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The persons believed responsible fled the scene before deputies arrived but were later taken into custody in Klamath Falls. Raylin Marie Harkins, 23, of Chiloquin, and Hailie Nichole Harkins, 22, of Chiloquin, were booked into the Klamath County Jail pending charges. The Major Crime Team was activated and is led by the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath Falls Police Department and Oregon State Police.
Both Harkins women appeared in Klamath County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Bail for Raylin Harkins was set at $50,000, while Hailie Harkins is being held without bail. According to the media report, Hailie Harkins was arrested under suspicion of first-degree murder as well as two counts of attempting to commit a crime 2, one count of assault in the first degree and one count of unlawful use of a weapon — all felonies — and one count of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor. Raylin Harkin was arrested for criminal conspiracy, a felony.