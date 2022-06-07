One climber died and four more were injured while climbing Mt. Shasta on Monday in three separate incidents, while a fourth injury-incident occurred Tuesday.
According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, climbing guide Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, died after sliding 1,000 to 2,500 vertical feet through snow and ice while tethered to two other climbers.
The incident occurred when one of the climbers lost their footing, causing all three to descend rapidly down the mountain. A male climber was critically injured with an open leg fracture and head trauma, while a female climber was alert with a lower leg fracture. A nurse who was climbing nearby administered CPR to Webster after the incident, but despite the efforts, Webster was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Mercy Mount Shasta.
Two other incidents each involved a single climber who lost their footing and slid approximately 1,000 vertical feet down the mountainside. These incidents involved a male and female climber, respectively. The male was injured, though not critically, and was able to descend partway down the mountain with the help of United States Forest Service Climbing Rangers before being airlifted to a hospital. The female was also airlifted to a hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.
All three of Monday’s rescue efforts were coordinated by the SCSO in conjunction with Siskiyou County Search and Rescue, USFS Climbing Rangers, Mount Shasta Ambulance, the Mount Shasta Fire Department and CHP-Air Operations H-14 Crew.
The Tuesday incident involved a single climber in the Avalanche Gulch area of Mt. Shasta. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with the status of the injured party currently unknown.
Due to the unstable conditions, the SCSO recommends that citizens check in with USFS personnel before planning any climbs up Mt. Shasta.
Public Information Officer Courtney Kreider said that hikers coming down the mountain are “reporting very icy conditions,” that are not suitable for climbing.