Continuing the tradition of community theater at the Ross Ragland Theater and Cultural Center, “Once Upon a Mattress” is set to open this weekend.
An adaptation of “The Princess and the Pea,” written in 1835 by Hans Christian Andersen, “Once Upon a Mattress” is “a musical comedy with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer,” according to the Ross Ragland’s website.
The cast itself is composed entirely of volunteers from the community; some have years of experience while others will be in front of an audience for the first time this weekend.
Co-Director Dan Crenshaw said community theater presents many of its own challenges.
“Working with community members, you’re working with everyone’s schedule,” Crenshaw said. “You work around vacations, illnesses and babysitters, so it was a matter of figuring out what we could do with the group we had each day. But, that’s what community theater is about: bringing it all together for everyone’s enjoyment and we’re very pleased with how far it’s come.”
Crenshaw teamed up with his wife, Faye Crenshaw, as co-directors for “Once Upon a Mattress.” Faye Crenshaw said she considers her husband a “talented accompanist,” and by working together, he is able to stay in the pit and conduct the musicians while she directs the actors.
In a recent dress rehearsal, she was amidst the action, filling in for Rebekah Beger, who will be playing Queen Aggravain, but was unable attend the dress rehearsal.
“It’s been a lot of fun taking an old fairy tale and making it something new,” Faye Crenshaw said.
The Crenshaws have been involved in Klamath Falls theater since they moved to the area in 1987. They joked that their three boys have “fallen asleep in every chair in every theater in town,” which might not be much of an exaggeration considering the 70 shows Dan Crenshaw has been involved in.
The Crenshaw’s aren’t the only dynamic duo in this performance: husband and wife David and Caresse Robertson teamed up to play the young and in-love Prince Dauntless and Princess Winnifred. Princess Winnifred, “Fred,” was brought from a far-off land to marry Prince Dauntless, but Queen Aggravain has other plans. The story will surprise you, make you laugh and help you realize at least your in-laws aren’t as bad as Queen Aggravain.
The cherry on top of the experience is the choreography — done by Executive Director Samantha Burris — and the costumes by Jeanette Reid. The Crenshaws said both worked tirelessly throughout the show, and Reid was seen creating costumes during the dress rehearsal. Burris also offered a bit of extra stress relief with her pup, Daphne Doo, who has watched every audition and rehearsal, and who is sure to share a smile or calm the nerves of any actor.
From Fred’s pet frogs to a taboo pregnancy, this show is sure to keep you hooked while addressing common societal issues and showing the value of supporting one another and speaking up for yourself.
“Once Upon a Mattress” has six performances scheduled: Four evening shows from 7:30 to 10 Friday and Saturday, July 8-9 and Friday and Saturday, July 15-16 plus two Sunday matinees from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 10 and July 17. The play will be performed at the Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls.
For more information, go to ragland.org/event/summer-musical-2.