Oktoberfest banners hang throughout the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena at the Running Y Ranch and Resort to ring in fall in Klamath Falls in 2019.

 Herald & News file photo

Oktoberfest is returning to Klamath County this September.

Hosted by the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA), Oktoberfest will offer an assortment of brews and foods from local restaurants in the Basin, including the Daily Bagel, Ruddy Duck Restaurant, Mia & Pia’s and Skyline Brewing Company.

