Oktoberfest is returning to Klamath County this September.
Hosted by the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA), Oktoberfest will offer an assortment of brews and foods from local restaurants in the Basin, including the Daily Bagel, Ruddy Duck Restaurant, Mia & Pia’s and Skyline Brewing Company.
The event is sure to draw a crowd. In 2019, the last year the event was held due to the pandemic, more than 2,500 people attended, many from out of town or even out state.
“Our original goal in 2019 was to make this event a showcase of Klamath County, presenting visitors a chance to really experience the assets, culture and people which make up our county,” KCEDA CEO Randy Cox said in a recent press release.
With the help of a grant the KCEDA was awarded by Klamath County Tourism, this Oktoberfest is expected to attract tourism and, therefore, increase revenue for the local community.
The event is set to take place from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Bill Collier Ice Arena out at the Running Y Ranch & Resort, located at 5500 Running Y Road. There also will be a shuttle offered which would pick up guests at Moore Park’s Marina and transport to the Running Y.
To purchase pre-sale tickets or learn more about the event as it is announced, go toklamathoktoberfest.org or the Klamath Oktoberfest social media pages.