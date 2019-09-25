KCEDA doesn’t usually plan public events. In fact, Saturday’s Oktoberfest was the very first.
The group usually works to grow the local economy by working with local businesses and recruiting new ones to Klamath, but events like Oktoberfest also stimulate the economy by encouraging tourism and showcasing local vendors.
“This is our first foray into planning a community event,” said KCEDA Project Manager Rick Abel. “We were hoping for 600 people,” he said.
All expectations were blown away. Over 2,500 people attended the event at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena at the Running Y Ranch Resort.
It was an evening of vendors, local beer and wine, music and activities. Of course, the event wasn’t without its hiccups.
Some food vendors, popular with the crowds, ran out of food, but there were other options to satisfy festival participants, like Mac and Cheese Steaks, a local favorite food truck, and Biagio's Bar and Grill.
Attendees enjoyed live local music performed by local bands Mile Long Fuse, Fleischklopfer, and Nephilim.
There were also activities for children hosted by the SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) organization. Abel said making the festival family-friendly was very important in planning the event.
The event was funded by a tourism grant through Klamath County. Abel said the county was instrumental in planning the massive event.
“We couldn’t have done it without the county's help,” he said.
Some of the funds raised were donated to benefit youth in the area. The Bill Collier Ice Area, Integral Youth Services, and the SMART program were beneficiaries.
“Tourism is going to be a very important part of Klamath’s economic future, and KCEDA brought an event vision that the commissioners could really support,” said Klamath County Commission Chairman Donnie Boyd in a press release.
“We were compelled by their desire to show off many of the things that make Klamath a special place. I could not be more pleased with how the event turned out and can’t wait for next year,” Boyd said.
“Tourism and outdoor recreation are industries we’ve identified in our three-year strategic plan as being fundamental to Klamath’s development prospects. This event showcased local assets that are closely connected to that sector,” said KCEDA CEO Randy Cox.
Abel said the event will become an annual one in Klamath Falls.
“We are tremendously pleased with how the event went,” he said. “Klamath Basin Oktoberfest has the potential to be a truly special tradition that encourages tourism from all over the West Coast.”