Oregon Tech women’s basketball coach Scott Meredith announced the signing of Ebony McMillan to a letter of intent for the 2022-23 season.
McMillan, from Melbourne, Australia, joins the Lady Owls after an outstanding high school and club career in the state of Victoria.
“We are really excited about Ebony choosing Oregon Tech and the Lady Owls,” Meredith said. “A team captain, Ebony is a leader and has a well-rounded game. While her strength offensively is attacking the rim, she can score in a variety of ways and can hit the 3(-pointer) as well. Being a former defensive MVP says a lot about her game at that end of the floor.”
The 5-foot-9 shooting guard helped Caulfield Grammar School to a pair of Associated Public School Premiership titles, averaging 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals per game. She also competed for the McKinnon Basketball Association, where she earned MVP honors.
“She is quite an accomplished player in Australia having been promoted from her age group to the Big 5 League where she teamed up with former Lady Owl and All-American Morgan Roberts-Ili, who then contacted us and gave a tremendous recommendation on behalf of Ebony,” Meredith said. “It’s great to have former players looking out for us and wanting continued success for the program. Ebony will bring a wealth of competitive game experience and will wear No. 25 for the Lady Owls next season.”