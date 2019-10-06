BILLINGS, Mont. — For the third time this season, and second in Cascade Collegiate Conference play, the Oregon Tech women battled Friday to a 0-0 tie in soccer.
This time, it was at Rocky Mountain College.
Tech's men, meanwhile, watched the Bears score two quick, second-half goals on the way to a 3-1 victory.
“The women battled hard against a talented Rocky team, but were unable to get the win,” OIT coach Brandon Porter said. “We were able to salvage a valuable road point to stay within striking distance of the top of the standings, but I know we are disappointed leaving with a draw.”
Tech put four of its 12 shots on goal, while Rocky Mountain put five of its 16 shots on goal.
OIT held on during a tough second half during which the Bears controlled the action and had most of their shots. Tech had an edge in overtime.
Duffy called the result fair for both teams.
The Hustlin' Owls left Billings with a 5-2-3 record, and return to action when they host Eastern Oregon at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Rocky Mountain, meanwhile, saw its record go to 6-2-1.
In the men's match, Joey Driessen scored midway through the first half off an assist from Lucas Hale to allow Tech to tie the match against one of only two Cascade Collegiate Conference teams to receive votes in the most recent NAIA national poll.
Sky Swenson scored 3½ minutes into the second half to give the 5-3-0 Bears the lead, and then assisted on a Quique Garcia goal less than six minutes later as part of a Rocky Mountain effort that saw it put 13 of its 26 shots on goal.
Tech put six of its 14 shots in goal.
“Coming out of the half, we just found our energy,” RMC coach Richard Duffy said after his team upped its league record to 4-1.
Porter said: “The gentlemen were not up for the task against a talented Rocky team after a grueling travel segment. We know they will respond with a positive results against Walla Walla (today).”
Tech fell to 2-2 in league play, and will take a 5-2 record into the match at Walla Walla before it returns home to host Eastern Oregon at noon Friday.
OIT then will host The College of Idaho next Saturday.