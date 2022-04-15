A power surge by Oregon Tech led the Lady Owls to a key Cascade Conference sweep of the University of Providence, earning 10-2 and 11-1 run-rule victories at Stilwell Stadium.
OIT (36-7, 21-2 CCC) hit four home runs on the day, while starters Sarah Abramson and Mckenzie Staub limited the Argos to just five total hits. Tech maintained a 2-game lead on College of Idaho and a 3-game lead on Eastern Oregon in the league standings with seven conference games remaining in the regular-season.
“We came out aggressive at the plate and hit the ball well up and down the lineup,” said OIT head coach Greg Stewart.
Abramson struck out the first six batters of Game 1 — with her offense giving her a 3-0 second inning lead, as McKenna Armantrout and Jayce Seavert hit back-to-back home runs.
The Argos (2-28, 1-21) cut into the lead in the third, as Karlie Davis tripled in a run and scored on an OIT error, only to see the Lady Owls bat around in the fourth. Staub and Zoe Allen each had 2-run singles in the rally, while an inning later, Armantrout ended the game with a walk-off RBI double into the left-center gap.
Armantrout was 2-for-2 with three RBI, with Staub and Kennedy Jantzi each logging two hits. Abramson won her league-best 21st game, striking out nine in the 2-hit complete game.
Providence took a quick 1-0 lead in the nightcap on a McKenzie Staats RBI single — but the lead did not last long. Jantzi tied the score with an RBI single and Maggie Buckholz followed with a long opposite field 3-run homer — part of a 5-run frame.
Tech continued the offensive onslaught — as Jantzi launched a 2-run homer in the second, followed by an Allen RBI single to push the lead to 8-1. In the third, Buckholz gapped a 2-run double and Lexi Klum plated her with an RBI single to cap the inning.
Staub worked four innings, striking out six, to earn her 12th win of 2022. Jantzi was 3-for-4 with three RBI, Buckholz was 2-for-3 with five RBI, with Kacie Schmidt adding a pair of hits.
“Our pitching and defense continue to set the tone and our attitudes and effort is fantastic,” Stewart said.
The two teams will close out the series Saturday with an 11 a.m. doubleheader.