OLYMPIA, Wash. — Oregon Tech’s volleyball struggles continued Saturday as The Evergreen State College posted a 25-21, 25-13, 14-25, 25-18 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory over the Hustlin’ Owls at the Constantino Recreation Center.
The loss dropped OIT to 4-6 in the league and is their fifth straight loss, three to nationally ranked teams. Tech is 11-9 on the season.
ESC, meanwhile, upped its league mark to 6-5 and won for just the second time in its last six matches. The Geoducks are 8-12 on the year as conference teams reached the halfway point of the league season.
Tech rebounded a little from a loss at Northwest University.
Saturday, the Owls attacked at .124, but Melody Edwards was the lone OIT player who attacked at .300 or better.
Nicole Reyes finished with nine kills for Tech, while Faith Houck-Wylie and Ashley Ripplinger both had eight. Edwards finished with seven.
Courtney Isom finished with 31 assists and 15 OIT digs, with Aubrey Kievit at a team-high 19 digs. Reyes also reached double figures in digs.
Zoe Shaw finished with an Evergreen State double-double, and Sierra Wolff came close to a triple-double effort for the Geoducks in kills, assists and digs. ESC attacked at .168.
Oregon Tech begins the second half of its league season at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Southern Oregon in the Owls annual Pink Out ‘Fight for the Cure’ match.
Friday’s Match
Northwest University 3, Oregon Tech 0
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Northwest University upped its Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball record to 6-4 as the Eagles attacked Oregon Tech at a .330 effort, while the Hustlin’ Owls had one of their worst nights of the season.
Tech attacked at .073 as the Hustlin’ Owls fell to 5-5 in league action after the 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 loss Friday.
NU had four players attack at better than .308 as it upped its season record to 8-8.
For OIT, which fell to 11-8 on the season, Kaylin Talonen and Melody Edwards both had a team-high four kills, and only Alicia Volk hit better than .308 for the Hustlin’ Owls among the players who had three or more chances on the attack.
Faith Houck-Wylie and Ashley Ripplinger both were involved in all of Tech’s six blocks, a season low.
“That was a tough loss,” OIT coach Andrew Clifton said. “We didn’t execute the level of play and discipline we had practiced this week. We need to bounce back and get this season back on track.”