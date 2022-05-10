OIT softball photo snow

Oregon Tech hopes for better weather when it plays host to opening round of the NAIA softball championships next week than it had for the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament Sunday.

 Peter Sherwood/OIT athletics

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the 40-team field for the softball national championships Tuesday, including the three teams which will head to the Klamath Basin for the upcoming Klamath Falls opening-round bracket.

Oregon Tech will welcome Cottey (Mo.), meeting the Comets (30-15) at 2:30 p.m. Monday – the second game of the day at Stilwell Stadium. William Jessup (Calif.) and Rio Grande (Ohio) will meet in the tournament opener at noon. The tournament winner will receive a bid to the NAIA Softball World Series in Columbus, Ga.

Cottey, from Nevada, Missouri, enters the tournament as the runners-up in the Continental Athletic Conference tournament and are paced by the tandem of outfielder Caitlyn Morgan (.333-10 HRs-38 RBIs) and second baseman Aryana Palencia (.391-9 HRs-45 RBIs). It is the second straight year Cottey has qualified for the opening round and the second straight year the two teams will meet in the opening round – OIT defeated the Comets 4-0 at the Reinhardt opening-round bracket in 2021.

William Jessup makes the short trip from Rocklin, Calif., earning the No. 2 seed in the bracket in their NAIA Tournament debut, after winning the Golden State Athletic Conference title. The Warriors (36-13) are led offensively by third-baseman Sam Lorge (.314-10 HRs-41 RBIs) and outfielder Maddy Ybarra (.349-8 HRs-29 RBIs), along with pitcher Katie Blankenheim (19-4, 2.07 ERA). OIT and WJU met four times in the preseason, with Jessup winning two games to open the season, while the Owls earned consecutive wins in mid-February.

Rio Grande, from Rio Grande, Ohio, makes the 2,400-mile trek as the regular-season champions of the Rivers State Conference. The Red Storm (39-13) are paced by Caitlyn Brisker (.392-8 HRs-44 RBIs) and Zoe Doll (.370-9 HRs 51 RBIs), with Sydney Campolo (15-2, 2.57 ERA) Rio’s top pitcher. It marks the seventh trip to the NAIA Championships for the Red Storm.

Top-seeded Oregon Tech is making its 11th trip to the NAIA Championships – including their eighth trip in a row. The Lady Owls (46-10) are hosting the opening round for the second time – having won the Klamath Falls Bracket in 2015.

Four Cascade Conference teams qualified for the tournament – as Southern Oregon will host an opening-round site in Medford; College of Idaho will travel to the Chickasha Bracket in Oklahoma; and Eastern Oregon will compete in the Oklahoma City Bracket.

All games in the Klamath Falls opening-round bracket will be broadcast live on Oregon Tech’s StretchLive Portal. In addition, all games will be carried on radio in the Klamath Basin on 104.3 and 960 Sports.

Tags

Recommended for you