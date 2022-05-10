The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the 40-team field for the softball national championships Tuesday, including the three teams which will head to the Klamath Basin for the upcoming Klamath Falls opening-round bracket.
Oregon Tech will welcome Cottey (Mo.), meeting the Comets (30-15) at 2:30 p.m. Monday – the second game of the day at Stilwell Stadium. William Jessup (Calif.) and Rio Grande (Ohio) will meet in the tournament opener at noon. The tournament winner will receive a bid to the NAIA Softball World Series in Columbus, Ga.
Cottey, from Nevada, Missouri, enters the tournament as the runners-up in the Continental Athletic Conference tournament and are paced by the tandem of outfielder Caitlyn Morgan (.333-10 HRs-38 RBIs) and second baseman Aryana Palencia (.391-9 HRs-45 RBIs). It is the second straight year Cottey has qualified for the opening round and the second straight year the two teams will meet in the opening round – OIT defeated the Comets 4-0 at the Reinhardt opening-round bracket in 2021.
William Jessup makes the short trip from Rocklin, Calif., earning the No. 2 seed in the bracket in their NAIA Tournament debut, after winning the Golden State Athletic Conference title. The Warriors (36-13) are led offensively by third-baseman Sam Lorge (.314-10 HRs-41 RBIs) and outfielder Maddy Ybarra (.349-8 HRs-29 RBIs), along with pitcher Katie Blankenheim (19-4, 2.07 ERA). OIT and WJU met four times in the preseason, with Jessup winning two games to open the season, while the Owls earned consecutive wins in mid-February.
Rio Grande, from Rio Grande, Ohio, makes the 2,400-mile trek as the regular-season champions of the Rivers State Conference. The Red Storm (39-13) are paced by Caitlyn Brisker (.392-8 HRs-44 RBIs) and Zoe Doll (.370-9 HRs 51 RBIs), with Sydney Campolo (15-2, 2.57 ERA) Rio’s top pitcher. It marks the seventh trip to the NAIA Championships for the Red Storm.
Top-seeded Oregon Tech is making its 11th trip to the NAIA Championships – including their eighth trip in a row. The Lady Owls (46-10) are hosting the opening round for the second time – having won the Klamath Falls Bracket in 2015.
Four Cascade Conference teams qualified for the tournament – as Southern Oregon will host an opening-round site in Medford; College of Idaho will travel to the Chickasha Bracket in Oklahoma; and Eastern Oregon will compete in the Oklahoma City Bracket.
All games in the Klamath Falls opening-round bracket will be broadcast live on Oregon Tech’s StretchLive Portal. In addition, all games will be carried on radio in the Klamath Basin on 104.3 and 960 Sports.