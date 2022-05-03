Oregon Tech’s softball team, for the first time since 2015, will be in a familiar place when the Hustlin’ Owls host both the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament and the opening round of the NAIA national championships.
Tech clinched the regular-season championship over the weekend, and the rights to host the conference tournament.
That championship also assured OIT of a berth in the 40-team national tournament and Monday learned it will be one of 10 sites to host opening-round competition. The 10 regional site winners will advance to the World Series in Columbus, Georgia.
The national tournament brackets will not be released until next week after all the conference tournaments have been completed. The Owls will host their four-team bracket at the John and Lois Stilwell Softball Stadium on May 16-18.
First comes the conference tournament Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Tech will open tournament play at 2 p.m. Friday against the winner of an earlier game between The College of Idaho and the University of British Columbia.
OIT enters the tournament as the top seed with a 43-10 record, its 10th 40-win season. This also marks Tech’s 11th straight 30-win season, and its 11th consecutive postseason appearance.
In addition to the Hustlin’ Owls, College of Idaho and British Columbia, other teams in this weekend’s double-elimination competition will be second-seeded Southern Oregon. The Raiders will, like OIT, receive a first-round bye and meet the winner of a game between Eastern Oregon and Corban.
Corban also played in the 2015 conference tournament and NAIA opening round the last time Tech hosted the competitions.
Tech, College of Idaho and Southern Oregon all are ranked among the top 10 teams in the most recent national poll, and Eastern Oregon is among the top 25.
Admission for the conference tournament is $5 for adults, with seniors and military with identification admitted for $3. Oregon Tech students and staff, with proper ID, will be admitted free.
OIT’s games all will be broadcast live on the radio at 104.3 FM and 960 AM. Live stats and streaming video will be available at oregontechowls.com.
An expanded concession stand also is scheduled for the tournament.
Tech talk
• Games are scheduled for 9 and 11:30 a.m., as well as 2 and 4:30 p.m., both Friday and Saturday. Games are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with an additional game, if necessary, to begin 30 minutes after the second game.
• Home and visiting teams will be determined by a coin flip.
• Oregon Tech also hosted, and won, the conference tournament championship in 2011 and 2012. The Owls were second to Concordia of Portland when they hosted the 2014 competition.
• In addition to Oregon Tech, the only other Cascade Collegiate Conference softball teams to host the league tournament over the past 15 years are Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon, College of Idaho and the now defunct Concordia University.
• OIT, which is the defending conference tournament champion, will make its eighth straight appearance in the NAIA national championships.
• In addition to OIT, other first-round NAIA tournament sites will be Southern Oregon, Tennessee’s Freed-Hardeman, Georgia Gwinnett, Indiana Wesleyan, Alabama’s Mobile University, Oklahoma’s Oklahoma City and the Sciences and Arts, Mississippi’s William Carey, and the Mid-South Conference.
Steve Matthies is Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.