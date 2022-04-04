VANCOUVER, B.C. – Overcoming a 600-mile, 12-hour bus ride, along with their first tripleheader of the season, the Oregon Tech softball team earned a Cascade Conference series victory against British Columbia on Saturday.
The Lady Owls (33-6, 18-2 CCC) maintained their lead in the CCC standings with 2-1 and 6-3 wins in the opening games, before UBC ended Tech’s six-game win streak with a 5-4 victory in the rain in Game 3.
Tech rode the right arm of Sarah Abramson in Game 1, as the senior picked up her 19th win of the season, tossing a six-hitter. She was helped by a pair of key early runs – as Maddie DeVerna got the Owls on the board in the second with an RBI single and an inning later, Mckenzie Staub made it 2-0 with an RBI single.
Abramson did the rest, retiring nine of the final 10 batters in the victory – allowing just one run and striking out three. Staub had the lone multi-hit game for OIT, going 2-for-3.
The Owls’ bats came alive in Game 2, pounding out 10 hits. Kennedy Jantzi gave OIT a 2-0 first-inning lead with a two-run homer, her fifth of the year. Zoe Allen padded the lead with a pair of RBI hits – a single in the second and a two-run single in the fifth, giving the visitors a 6-1 lead.
Kacie Schmidt earned the win, allowing two runs in three-plus innings of relief, with Staub recording the final four outs to notch her first save of the season.
The T-Birds (11-11, 10-9) answered the call in the late game, scoring four first inning runs – two coming on an Emily Dorval’s double.
OIT played catch-up the rest of the way – scoring a pair in the fourth on a Staub ground out and a Schmidt sacrifice fly, with Jayce Seavert cutting the lead to 4-3 in the fifth with an RBI single. Tech trailed 5-4 in the seventh, but stranded the tying run at second base.
Both Jantzi and McKenna Armantrout had two hits for the Owls in Game 3.
Tech returns home on Wednesday afternoon, meeting No. 8-ranked Southern Oregon in a key CCC doubleheader, beginning at 2 p.m.