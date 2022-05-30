Erica Stahl hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning that proved to be the difference, as Southeastern University defeated Oregon Tech 3-2 in an elimination game at the NAIA Softball World Series on Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Georgia.
The loss for the Lady Owls (50-13) ended the season, as OIT finished in a tie for seventh place in the tournament. The 50 wins were the most in program history.
Playing their second game of the day in the heat and humidity, Tech took a 1-0 lead in the first, as Kaila Mick singled and scored on a wild pitch. However, the Lady Owls left the bases loaded – three of 10 runners stranded in the loss.
The Fire (51-12), making their second World Series appearance, tied the score in the second as Ashley Ellison doubled and scored on a throwing error.
The score would remain tied into the sixth, when Haleigh Harrell singled and an out later, Stahl launched her sixth homer of the season over the left-field wall to give the Florida school their first lead.
Tech didn’t quit, as a one-out double in the seventh by McKenna Armantrout was followed by a bloop single from Maggie Buckholz. A two-out RBI single from Lexi Klum cut the deficit to one, but Jayce Seavert flew out to deep center to end the contest.
Sarah Abramson took the loss in her final game in an OIT uniform, allowing two earned runs in five-plus innings of work. The senior struck out three batters, finishing her career with 912 strikeouts – the most by a pitcher in Cascade Collegiate Conference history.
It was the final game for the four OIT seniors – Abramson, Armantrout, Aubrie Businger and Kennedy Jantzi. Armantrout played in more games than any other Lady Owl player in program history, Businger was a two-time CCC Gold Glove winner and capped her career going 2-for-3 in Saturday’s game, with Jantzi finishing with 24 home runs in a Tech uniform.
Earlier Saturday, Abramson, blanked Tennessee Wesleyan 1-0 to stave off elimination.
The Owls made a first-inning run hold up, as Abramson tossed her second-straight two-hitter of the tournament. The senior tied her own school record with her 29th win of 2022, allowing just one runner to reach third base – walking one and striking out another.
“What an effort by Sarah,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “It is tough to toss back-to-back two-hitters against the type of teams you play on this stage. McKenna (Armantrout) called such a great game and we made four or five outstanding defensive plays that made a difference.”
The Lady Owls struck first in their opening at bat – as Mick singled and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and a ground out. Jantzi followed, lining a 2-2 screwball down the left-field line to deliver the lone run of the game.
Abramson and the defense did the rest. The Bulldogs (37-9) put runners at second-and-third in the second, but Mick made a leaping grab of an Allie West liner and Malyssa Jeter struck out to end the threat. TWU put two runners on in the third, but Maggie Buckholz tracked down a Loryn Sherwood fly ball in right to end the inning – with Abramson retiring 12 of the final 13 batters.
Cheyenne Strong kept the Bulldogs in the game – limiting the Owls to just three base runners after the first. The TWU ace surrendered just three hits and two runs in the tournament, but her team was eliminated in back-to-back shutout losses.
Tournament talk
• OIT has won at least one game at the NAIA World Series in all seven trips.
• The Owls played 63 games in a season for the third time, with all three seasons ending after a 1-2 trip to the NAIA World Series (1997, 2015, 2022)
• Maddie DeVerna pinch-ran in both games Saturday, joining Abramson and Armantrout as the only OIT players to play in three NAIA Softball World Series.