Oregon Tech softball coach Greg Stewart announced the signing of Mountainside High corner infielder Addison Kachnik to a letter of intent for the 2023 season.

Kachnik is coming off a banner junior season for the Mavericks, earning Oregon 6A All-State and All-Metro League honors.

“I am thrilled that we have signed Addison and we look forward to seeing her in our program this fall,” Stewart said. “She is a very good corner infielder that hits for both power and average.”

During the 2021 season, Kachnik hit .529 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI for her high school team, while also competing for the Northwest Vandals 18 club.

“Addison gives us another offensive threat on our roster the next four years as well as another outstanding student-athlete who can make an immediate impact,” Stewart said.

OIT has the weekend off, preparing to return to Cascade Conference play next Friday, hosting the University of Providence at 2 p.m.

