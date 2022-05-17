McKenna Armantrout played hometown hero Tuesday.
The senior catcher from Henley High School singled home both runs in Oregon Tech’s 2-0 victory over William Jessup University in the winner’s bracket of the NAIA national softball tournament's opening round at John and Lois Stilwell Stadium.
She also caught a brilliant game for senior Sarah Abramson, who finished with a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks to help the Hustlin’ Owls tie the school record for wins in a season as they pushed their mark to 48-10.
OIT will meet William Jessup again at 1 p.m. Wednesday for the championship of the tournament and one of 10 places in the NAIA World Series, which is scheduled to be played May 26-June 1 in Columbus, Georgia.
WJU gained its berth in Wednesday’s finals with a 12-1 victory against Rio Grande of Ohio in the third game Tuesday. In between, Rio Grande rallied to beat Cottey of Missouri 8-7 on a walk-off home run by Taylor Webb to keep its tournament chances alive.
In the first game, Tech pounded the ball well, too often hard drives right at WJU’s fielders as the Hustlin’ Owls took a 3-2 lead in the season series between the teams, the earlier four games in February when they met in Rocklin, California.
With McKenzie Staub at third base, pinch-runner Olivia Sprague at second and Kaila Mick at first, Armantrout drilled a single to center field to score Staub and Sprague.
“I just took a deep breath and tried to get the barrel (of the bat) on the ball,” Armantrout said, “but we have lots of girls who can wrack up RBIs, which is a testament to our team.”
“That’s the good thing, our kids are getting good swings,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “What I like is that we are playing great defense, but we just have to keep playing one game at a time. It’s that old adage.”
The senior catcher also caught the 13th shutout of the season for Abramson.
“There are no words for her,” Armantrout said. “I had no doubt she would come out strong, and I’m proud of the way she came back (after a little struggle against Cottey on Monday).
“It’s just amazing to catch her,” Armantrout said of her battery mate, who upped her season record to 28-5.
Tournament talk
• While Abramson and William Jessup pitchers Maikyla Nelson and Terra Goetz did not issue a walk, they combined to hit four batters.
• Lexi Klum doubled, the only extra-base hit in the opener, and she also was the only player with two hits in the OIT-WJU contest.
• Armantrout also was solid with a perfect throw to second base to catch WJU’s Shay Trent attempting to steal.
• Tuesday’s announced crowd of 450 is an OIT record, bettering the mark of 430 set Monday.
• Webb hit the last of five home runs in the Rio Grande-Cottey game. Kenzie Cremeens hit two for the Red Storm, while Maya DeSoto hit two homers for Cottey, which led until the final pitch.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus, and has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.