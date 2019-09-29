SACRAMENTO – Oregon Tech turned in a pair of sixth-place finishes in the tough Capital Cross Challenge Saturday as it competed against a number of NCAA Division I and II opponents.
The women, who inadvertently were left out of the invitational portion of the meet, were sixth in the Open Division, a competition won by California Berkeley.
All five teams ahead of the Hustlin’ Owls were Division I or II schools.
Delani Dietrich led Tech and placed 16th in a meet which saw 209 runners complete the 6,000-meter course. She finished in 22 minutes, 28.7 seconds in a race in which the first four OIT runners all were within 45 seconds of each other.
The men, meanwhile, were sixth in the 8K Open Division which was won by NCAA Division II Cal State Chico.
Two of the other teams to finish ahead of the Hustlin’ Owls were another Division II school, as well as Division California San Diego.
Individually, freshman Jonas Hartline led the Owls, and placed 36th in a race which saw 237 runners finish the race. Hartline was timed in 25:48.5.
Like the women, OIT’s runners were reasonably bunched and the top five finishers all were within 45 seconds of each other.
“The men ran their best race of the season,” OIT coach Jack Kegg said.
The College of Idaho and Southern Oregon were among the leaders in the Invitational race, which gave the Cascade Collegiate Conference a solid presence in the meet which drew more than 1,500 runners in its various divisions.
“The women,” Kegg said, “ran well, but also ran a little tired.”
In the women’s race, Oregon Tech All-Americans Cindy Reed and Danielle DeCastro ran unattached as they continue to train for the indoor track and field season.
Reed was third overall in the Open Division, and times in 21:53.4, while DeCastro, in her first race since competing in the World University Games, was fifth in 21:57.0.