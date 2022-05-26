Due to inclement weather in Columbus, Georgia, the Oregon Tech softball team’s first game in the NAIA World Series was postponed until 9 a.m. (Pacific time) Friday.
The fourth-seeded Owls (49-11) were originally scheduled to play No. 5 Oklahoma School of Sciences and Art at 1 p.m. PT Thursday.
The NAIA was able to get at least one game in, as Southeastern (Florida) defeated Webber International (Florida) 5-4 in the tourney opener. Tennessee Wesleyan and Grand View (Iowa) were supposed to play Thursday night, but that game was postponed during warmups because the pitching lane was deemed too soft.
That means three games, including OIT’s, and the matchup between Freed-Hardeman (Tennessee) and Indiana Wesleyan, got pushed back to Friday.
Track & field
NAIA Outdoor Championships: Oregon Tech’s Jose Ignacio used a personal-best throw to earn All-America honors in the javelin, placing second Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Thomas Dodgen was just off his Day 1 best in the decathlon before weather halted the final two hours of competition — including the 10,000-meter event that OIT’s Nick McMillen and Jonas Hartline were set to race in.
Ignacio had the lead after the first attempt, unleashing a mark of 65.67 meters (215 feet, 5 inches) and held the lead until David Friedburg of Reinhardt had a career-best effort of 69.90 meters (229 feet, 4 inches) — a mark that held on throughout the three-throw final.
Dodgen finished in the top half of all five of the Day 1 events — winning his section of the 100 meters (11.53 seconds), taking fifth in both the long jump (6.42 meters / 21 feet, 0.5 inches) and the 400 (51.33), while posting marks of 11.89 meters in the shot put and 1.86 meters in the high jump. His total of 3,458 points is just two points off his score from last season’s NAIA Championships — and is less than 300 points off the event lead.
In the women’s meet, OIT’s Alex Conley was forced to play the waiting game after being in second place through the first round of attempts in the javelin.
Conley recorded a mark of 45.26 meters during her preliminary round and will have two additional attempts in the finals. Teammates Aarika Brooks and Brittan Bratscher each competed in the preliminaries, but failed to reach the nine-woman final.
Women’s golf
NAIA Championships: Finally able to take the course after two days of weather delays, Oregon Tech’s Payton Canon carded a 2-over 74 in her opening round Wednesday at Lincoln Park West Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
The senior was tied for seventh after the morning session, however, due to a late start due to weather, 78 players failed to complete their round.
Canon, starting on the 17th hole, bogeyed two of her first three holes — but played even golf over the remaining 15 holes, including birdies on the par-5 fifth and the par-4 14th.
”I am extremely proud of how Payton played,” OIT coach Dave Myers said. “She started slowly — as she wasn’t able to warm up on the range due to weather and only played two holes in her practice round before lightning ended it. She made some tremendous iron shots.”