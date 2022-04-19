CORVALLIS – The Cascade Conference announced its spring Academic All-Conference awards, with 59 Oregon Tech student-athletes earning the distinction.
To earn the award, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in academic standing, have attended the institution for at least a full year, while maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20 or greater.
The Owls baseball team recorded the most Academic All-Conference selections with 15 – the highest total of any CCC baseball program.
Below is the list of OIT selections to the Academic All-Conference Team:
Baseball (15): Patrick Arman, Brody Connell, Zeke Cruz, Spencer Dahlke, Cody Dubray, Dylan Grogan, Kaleb Keelean, Alex Malcolm, Brodie Maloney, Ryan Mendez, David Palmer, Ian Peteron, Ryan Poling, Kage Southern, Mitchel Swanson
Softball (11): Sarah Abramson, McKenna Armantrout, Jensen Becker, Maggie Buckholz, Maddie DeVerna, Kennedy Jantzi, Lexi Klum, Kaila Mick, Kacie Schmidt, Jayce Seavert, Krista Ward
Women’s track & field (13): Brittan Bratscher, Aarika Brooks, Delani Dietrich, Jade Hopkins, Lily Lavine, Hannah Mason. Amber Miller, Kira Morrow, Katie Mull, Ally Odell, Mackenzie Peterson, Mia Smith, Faith Widman
Men’s track & field (8): Nick McMillen, Mark Hodge, Jonas Hartline, Patrick Giraudo, Thomas Dodgen, Maxwell Cox, Chris Ramirez, Joseph Wilkinson
Women’s golf (6): Maiya Baker, Payton Canon, Madison Darnold, Grace Hull, Kirsten Reed, Ashley Zhu
Men’s golf (6): Hunter Eberhardt, Michael Gray, Preston Luckman, Zach Malina, Mason Snider, Maysen Tibbs.
Lady Owls sign hoopster
Oregon Tech women’s basketball coach Scott Meredith announced the signing of Trinity Lutheran standout Elli Kent to a letter of intent for the 2022-23 season.
Kent was a three-time All-Mountain Valley League selection, earning MVP honors at the conclusion of the 2020 and 2022 seasons and helped her team to a sixth-place finish in the 2021 1A state tournament.
The 1A All-State selection averaged 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six steals per game as a senior – averaging 24 points per game during her high school career. Kent scored 51 points in a game as a sophomore against North Lake – one of 16 50-point games in Oregon prep basketball history.
“Elli is a really exciting addition to our roster,” Meredith said. “She scored 51 points in a game which says a great deal about her offensive skill set. She has an incredible jump shot with tremendous range and can create her own scoring opportunities. She nearly averaged a double-double while being the focus of every opponents’ defensive scheme and just plays hard all the time.”
Kent was a multi-sport athlete at TLHS, also competing in water polo, volleyball and golf and looks to major in business.
“Elli is very coachable and cares about effort on the defensive end,” Meredith said. “She has a high GPA, sings in the school choir and has a starring role in the school play. Elli comes right up the road from us and was a great fit from the start.”