Senior Day magic for Oregon Tech netted the squad its first outright Cascade Conference softball title since 2015, as the Lady Owls swept a doubleheader from Bushnell University on Saturday at Stilwell Stadium.
The 8-0 and 11-5 wins for OIT (43-10, 25-5 CCC), coupled with Eastern Oregon’s 6-2 loss at Carroll, handed the Owls the CCC crown – earning hosting rights for next week’s CCC Championships and punching Tech’s ticket to the NAIA National Championships.
Senior Sarah Abramson was dominant in the opener, surpassing the 200-strikeout mark for the third time in her career, picking up her 24th win, while OIT took advantage of 11 walks and four hit-by-pitches in the non-conference finale.
Tech took a 3-0 lead after two innings in Game 1, cashing in on a trio of errors by the Beacons (15-33, 11-19). The lead grew to 7-0 in the third, thanks to a Mckenzie Staub RBI single, a sacrifice fly from Lexi Klum and a two-run double from senior Aubrie Businger. Jayce Seavert added an RBI single in the fourth to put the game away.
OIT capitalized on the wildness of the Beacons pitching staff in the nightcap – plating 11 runs, despite recording just five hits.
Senior Kennedy Jantzi opened the scoring in the first with a three-run homer, her 11th of the year.
BU took advantage of two OIT errors in the third to cut the margin to 3-2.
The hosts extended the lead to 10-2 in the fourth, as Businger delivered a two-run single, two runs scored on bases-loaded walks and two more on a Beacons error.
BU kept the game going with a three-run fifth, as Annibel Mendez golfed a two-run homer over the center-field wall and added another run on an Owls error.
Kacie Schmidt came in and slammed the door for OIT, retiring all six batters in relief of Staub, who earned her 16th win. Maggie Buckholz capped the scoring with her fourth home run of the season, an opposite-field drive in the sixth.
It marked the final home regular-season games for Abramson, Jantzi, Businger and McKenna Armantrout. Abramson drew a bases-loaded walk in her first at bat of 2022, while Armantrout walked four times in Game 2. With the NAIA bid secured, Abramson and Armantrout will play in their fourth straight national tournament, while Businger and Jantzi helped the Owls to the national title game in 2021.
The CCC Championships will run Friday through Sunday.
Baseball
British Columbia 7-9, Oregon Tech 4-6: A record-setting season for OIT came to a close, as British Columbia eliminated the visiting Owls from postseason contention with a doubleheader sweep Saturday.
The Thunderbirds (26-22, 14-9 Cascade Collegiate Conference) rallied for 7-4 and 9-6 victories to complete the four-game sweep.
Despite the losses, Dalton Daily and Dylan Grogan set single-season records for the Owls (30-25, 9-15) – who finished the season with their most wins since 2009. Daily hit a third-inning homer in Game 2, with his season total of 16 setting an OIT mark, and Grogan recorded four strikeouts in a Game 2 no-decision, pushing his total to 78 – the most ever by a Tech pitcher.
Track and field
Oregon State High Performance Meet: OIT’s Nick McMillen closed out the regular season by recording his second NAIA qualifying mark of the year.
McMillen, who had already hit an NAIA “A” standard in the 10,000 meters, added a provisional mark with his time of 14:49.31 in a deep 5,000-meter field.
Teammate Jonas Hartline narrowly missed the “B” standard, but his time of 14:55.06 was well under the Cascade Conference qualifying mark.
In the pole vault, Chris Martinez had a banner day, recording a season-best clearance of 15 feet, 0.25 inches, the No. 4 mark in the CCC this season.
On the track, Mark Hodge clocked a time of 11.50 seconds in the 100.
Three Lady Owls surpassed the NAIA “A” standard in the javelin – as Alex Conley led the OIT contingent with a mark of 139 feet, 9 inches. Her teammates – Aarika Brooks and Brittan Bratscher – added their name to the national list – as Brooks converted her “B” mark to an auto qualifier with a throw of 135-6, with Bratscher launching a season-best throw of 134-4. Amber Miller also competed in the event, recording a mark 121-10.
“Tech athletes performed very well over the two day competition,” OIT assistant coach Bill Rinehard said. “They are really setting themselves up for an outstanding conference meet.”
In the hammer throw, Katie Mull narrowly missed the OIT school record, logging a personal-best of 141-3.
On the track, Lily Lavine clocked a season-best time of 26.33 seconds in the 200, while also running a quality time in the 400 (59.07). Ally Odell competed in the 100 hurdles (15.82), with Eva Brady racing in the 400 (1:01.57).
Both Odell and Bratscher competed in the high jump, each clearing 4-9.5.
OIT heads to Ashland for the Cascade Conference Championships, May 13-14.