Eastern Oregon pulled even in the Cascade Collegiate Conference softball race with a come-from-behind Game 1 win, but third-ranked Oregon Tech salvaged the final game of the weekend series with an extra-inning victory Saturday at Peggy Anderson Field in La Grande.
The Mountaineers (37-12 overall, 22-5 CCC) won the opener 7-3 before OIT plated four two-out runs in the eighth to snag a 9-6 win in the non-conference finale.
“We battled early in Game 1 to take the lead, but we did not continue to put the pressure on them offensively after the third inning,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “We gave them extra outs in back-to-back innings that resulted in big hits and Eastern plating six unanswered runs.”
The Lady Owls (38-10, 22-5) led 3-1 in the third inning of the opener – getting a first inning Maggie Buckholz sacrifice fly, a second inning home run from Jayce Seavert — her 11th of the year — and Buckholz adding an RBI ground out in the third.
EOU took charge from there, tying the score in the third and using a four-run fourth to pull ahead. Hannah Tyree broke the stalemate with a sacrifice fly and RBI singles from Taylor Dow and Grace Gaither extended the margin.
Amanda Smith did the rest, limiting Tech to just four hits in earning the win – with McKenna Armantrout and Seavert each going 2-for-3 for the Owls in the loss.
In the nightcap, OIT took a 3-0 lead in the second on the strength of an RBI single from Lexi Klum and a 2-run single from Kaila Mick. Kennedy Jantzi pushed the lead to 4-1 in the third with a solo home run to left.
Eastern answered again, as a Gaither home run tied the score in the third and a bases loaded walk in the fourth gave the Mounties a 5-4 lead.
OIT forced extra innings as Seavert lined an RBI single in the fifth to tie the game and Mckenzie Staub worked five strong innings of relief. The visitors struck with 2-outs in the eighth, as Armantrout lined an RBI single and Jantzi followed with a long 3-run homer to give the Owls an insurmountable lead.
Tech had 15 hits in the win, with Armantrout, Buckholz and Jantzi each logging three hits.
Eastern Oregon stunned OIT with back-to-back walk-off wins Friday, claiming 4-3 and 3-2 victories.
The Owls return home this weekend for a four-game series against Bushnell.
Baseball
Lewis-Clark State 8-4, Oregon Tech 2-4: Lewis-Clark State spoiled Senior Day for nine Oregon Tech student-athletes, sweeping a Sunday doubleheader from the Hustlin’ Owls at Steen Sports Park.
The No. 5-ranked Warriors (45-4, 16-3) used a five-run second inning to win Game 1, and rallied for a 10-inning win in the finale – as LC’s Sam Linscott hit for the cycle, including the go-ahead, two-run homer in extra innings.
OIT (30-21, 9-11) had a pair of school records tied or broken – as Dalton Daily hit his school-record 15th home run in the opener, and Kaleb Keelean hit his seventh triple, equaling the single-season record.
“This was a tough series – we battled for 36 innings against a great team and had opportunities to win multiple games this weekend,” OIT coach Jacob Garsez. “Culture is everything to us. How we carry ourselves, how we respond to adversity and success, how we compete together through discipline and actions – in some ways, this was our best culture weekend thus far and has prepared us to compete down the stretch. I believe strongly in this group.”
LCSC got a big opener from Aidan Nagle, who had an RBI double in the first and a two-run triple in the second, as the Warriors built the big lead. Starter Dawson Day took a no-hitter into the sixth, before Daily walked, Matthew Ortiz singled and Brodie Marino got Tech on the board with a single to left.
Trailing 8-1 in the eighth, Daily hit his record-setting long ball, a blast over the center field wall, surpassing the mark he set last year, along with Ryson Mauricio in 2009.
The OIT bullpen allowed just one earned run in five-plus innings, including two shutout frames from Cruz Hamilton, fanning three batters.
Dylan Grogan had a strong start for the Owls in Game 2, working into the eighth inning, allowing just two earned runs and striking out four.
Tech erased a 3-1 deficit with a wild three-run seventh – loading the bases on a single and a pair of walks. Michael Tarakhchyan ripped a ball off the glove of LC third baseman Pu’ukana Sa for an RBI single to pull the Owls within a run, with Keelean tying the score with a walk. Daily followed with a high pop-up into shallow right – which, following an infield fly rule call, was dropped. The OIT runners tried to advance – with David Palmer scoring before an out was recorded at second to give the hosts a lead.
LC turned to Linscott, who had earlier tripled and had a ground-rule double. His eighth inning single was followed by a Luke White double to tie the score. In the 10th, Linscott lined his fourth homer of the season to left – becoming the first Warrior to hit for the cycle since 2018.
The finale marked the final home game for the 2022 OIT senior class – Keelean, Daily, Grogan, Tarakhchyan, Palmer, Mitchel Swanson, Spencer Dahlke, Jacob Miller and Alex Malcolm.
“We came a long way as a program in less than two years and this senior class has been instrumental in contributing to that progress,” Garsez said. “They have been bought in from the beginning and have not wavered – we must trust their leadership down the stretch.”
OIT heads to British Columbia for a four-game series this weekend, with the Owls clinching a conference tournament berth with a series win.
Track and field
Chico Invitational: OIT’s Nick McMillen and Jose Ignacio picked up individual victories for the men’s team.
McMillen won the 5,000 meters, with his time of 15:26.54 just ahead of teammate Jonas Hartline (15:31.18).
Ignacio continued his banner season in the javelin, with a mark of 194 feet, 1 inch.
On the track, Mark Hodge clocked a time of 11.26 seconds in the 100, Patrick Giraurdo had a time of 23.63 in the 200, and Joe Wilkinson finished the 1,500 in 4:27.62.
In the women’s meet, Alex Conley won the javelin with an NAIA automatic qualifying mark.
Conley claimed the title with a throw of 135 feet, 9 inches, a season-best. Teammate Aarika Brooks placed second in the event (130 feet, 1 inch).
Lily Lavine hit the Cascade Conference qualifying mark in the 100 (12.96 seconds), while clocking a season-best time in the 400 (59.02) and racing in the 200 (26.67).