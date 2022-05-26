It took nearly 24 hours to complete the women's javelin event at the NAIA Track and Field National Championships, but the wait was worth it for Oregon Tech's Alex Conley, who picked up her second All-America honor, placing second overall in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Conley, a junior from Lakeview, recorded a mark of 45.71 meters (149 feet, 11 inches) — just off her season-best — during Wednesday's preliminary round. Following her first attempt in the finals, lightning stopped competition — with the nine remaining athletes returning to the runway late Thursday afternoon. She was unable to improve her mark in Thursday's attempts — with British Columbia's Hailey Kjaer winning the event with a throw of 47.65 meters.
OIT teammates Aarika Brooks and Brittan Bratscher competed in the event — Brooks placing 12th (40.31 meters / 132 feet, 3 inches) and Bratscher finishing 17th (37.35 meters / 122 feet, 6 inches).
In the men's competition, a personal best mark in the javelin keyed a huge Day 2 for the Owls’ Thomas Dodgen, who earned All-America honors with a fourth-place finish in the decathlon.
Dodgen finished the meet with a 10-event score of 6,664 points — 68 points better than his previous best.
He started Thursday with a time of 16.42 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and added a mark of 32.35 meters (106 feet, 1 inch) in the discus. After clearing 4.30 meters (14 feet, 1 inch) in the pole vault, Dodgen unleashed a throw of 53.77 meters (176 feet, 5 inches) to place third in the javelin — his best mark in the event — before closing the day with a fifth-place finish in the 1,500 (4:42.90).
Late Thursday, both Nick McMillen and Jonas Hartline raced in the 10,000 — 24 hours after their event was postponed due to lightning. McMillen placed 13th overall with a 25-lap time of 31:45.18, with Hartline in 17th (32:00.19).
Women's golf
NAIA Championships: Senior Payton Canon closed out her Oregon Tech career with a top-30 finish at Lincoln Park West Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
Canon started her final round with a bogey and double-bogey — but played 1 over in her final 15 holes — finishing Friday afternoon with a 4-over 76.
The three-time All-Cascade Collegiate Conference pick closed the tournament with a 54-hole score of 7-over 223, tied for 28th-place.
MinJi King of Truett-McConnell earned medalist honors, finishing the tournament at 12-under 204, while British Columbia won the team title with a three-day team score of 4-under 850.