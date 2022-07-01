Oregon Tech softball coach Greg Stewart announced the signing of all-state outfielder Malia Mick to a letter of intent for the 2023 season.
“I am excited to sign another local standout in Malia Mick and add another talented player to our roster this fall,” Stewart said. “Malia will be a nice addition to our outfield in the coming years as she has a plus arm and hits from the left side for both power and average.”
Mick will join a family legacy with the Lady Owls as her mom, Brenda, was an All-America pitcher in 1997, leading Tech to the NAIA National Tournament; her dad, Bobby, is one of Stewart’s assistants on the squad; while sister, Kaila, is OIT’s starting shortstop and a two-time All-Cascade Collegiate Conference selection.
A three-year letterwinner at Henley High, Mick was a part of the Class 4A state runner-up squad in 2019. Following a missed season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outfielder earned All-Skyline Conference and 4A All-State honors in a shortened junior season.
This spring, Mick hit .462 with 12 doubles, three triples, six homers and 38 RBI, adding 12 stolen bases, helping the Hornets win the Skyline Conference title and advance to the state quarterfinals.
“With COVID protocols cancelling her sophomore season in 2020 and causing a shortened junior season in 2021, Malia put up some great numbers in her senior campaign this past spring,” Stewart said. “We are thrilled that she chose to continue her softball career and pursue her education at Oregon Tech.”
Mick plans to major in bio-health sciences.
The Lady Owls are coming off a 50-13 season, winning their second straight CCC regular season and tournament titles, advancing to their third straight NAIA Softball World Series.
Golf
OIT signs three: Coach Dave Myers has announced the signing of three players to letters of intent for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Freshman Brittany Barrington of Manteca, Calif., will join the nationally-ranked women’s program, with a pair of Oregon players – freshman Kellen Humphries of Springfield and junior Tyler Vassar of The Dalles – joining the men’s team.
Barrington was a two-sport athlete at East Union High, competing in both soccer and golf. In golf, she was a three-time All-Valley Oak League selection, earning Player of the Year honors in 2021. She plans to major in biological health science.
“Brittney is a great addition to our golf program,” Myers said. “She is an outstanding student and player. Brittney has all the qualities of a great leader and teammate. I am very happy to welcome Brittney and her family into the Oregon Tech family.”
Humphries was a three-sport athlete at Thurston High, competing on the football, basketball and golf teams. In golf, he claimed the 2021 Class 5A state title and finished sixth this spring in the state championship. He plans to study geomatics at OIT.
“Kellen is a great student, competitor and athlete,” Myers said. “He is a very driven player that is relatively new to the game. Kellen’s great work ethic and competitive drive makes him a great fit here at Oregon Tech. We are going to see lots of great things from Kellen as he continues his career as an Owl.”
Vassar heads to Tech after two seasons at North Idaho College, where he recorded three top-five finishes, including a win this spring at the Grays Harbor Classic. A 2020 graduate of The Dalles High, he was a two-time Class 5A All-State pick and qualified for the 2018 Hogan Cup. He will study mechanical engineering.
“I am very excited Tyler has decided to become an Owl,” Myers said. “Tyler comes to us with the terrific resume of an established winner. He has shown he can put together great rounds, which is a testament to his mental strength. Tyler fits in very well with the other players and he is the type of person that will boost the team culture to the next level.”
The OIT teams will open up the 2022-23 season, Sept. 4-6, at the Coastal Collegiate Classic in Gleneden Beach.