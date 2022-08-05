Maddie Miller

Oregon Tech's Maddie Miller controls the ball in a game against Carroll College last season.

After sweeping both the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season and tournament titles last season, Oregon Tech was picked to repeat as the conference released its preseason coaches' poll.

The Lady Owls received nine of 13 first-place votes, sitting atop the poll with 162 points. OIT finished the 2021 campaign with a 20-3-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play, setting a record for most wins in a season and making a historic run at the NAIA Championship to finish No. 4 overall – its highest national ranking.

