After sweeping both the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season and tournament titles last season, Oregon Tech was picked to repeat as the conference released its preseason coaches' poll.
The Lady Owls received nine of 13 first-place votes, sitting atop the poll with 162 points. OIT finished the 2021 campaign with a 20-3-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play, setting a record for most wins in a season and making a historic run at the NAIA Championship to finish No. 4 overall – its highest national ranking.
The College of Idaho follows the Owls in the No. 2 spot with 145 points, including one first-place vote. Southern Oregon University sits third with 136 points, followed by Eastern Oregon University, which has some CCC coaches’ interests piqued with three first-place votes.
The Lady Owls are scheduled to open their regular season Aug. 24 at Simpson. The home opener is set for Sept. 4 against Menlo.
Men's soccer
Oregon Tech, the defending CCC champions, were picked to finish fourth in the preseason coaches’ poll.
The Owls, coming off a 17-1-3 season, received 166 voter points from the 14 conference raters - their highest total in program history - and received four first-place votes. Tech was five points out of the top spot - as Warner Pacific and Southern Oregon shared the No. 1 position with 171 points, with Corban in third (167).
OIT is scheduled to open the 2022 regular season Aug. 28 at Simpson.
Volleyball
Fresh off a school record for wins in a season, OIT was picked third in the Cascade Collegiate Conference preseason coaches' poll, the Owls highest preseason ranking in program history.
Tech finished the 2021 season with a 24-8 record – including an 18-4 league mark – earning its first berth to the NAIA Volleyball National Championship in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Lady Owls received 121 voter points from the 12 CCC coaches in the balloting – trailing only unanimous preseason favorite, Corban (144) and 2021 runner-up Eastern Oregon (127). Bushnell (102) and Northwest (85) round out the top five.
OIT is scheduled to open its season with six road matches prior to their home opener, Sept. 2 vs. Lewis-Clark State.