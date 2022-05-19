PORTLAND – The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame and Museum has announced its 2022 class of inductees, with the Oregon Tech NAIA national championship winning men’s basketball teams of 2004, 2008 and 2012 selected to join the elite company.
It marks the first time an OIT athlete or team has been inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame (longtime men’s basketball coach Danny Miles was inducted was inducted in 2018 as a football player while at Southern Oregon).
The three teams will be a part of an induction ceremony at Providence Park in Portland on July 31 – with a special Stadium Tailgate Cocktail Reception to precede the awards presentation. A limited number of tickets for the event will be available – with more information on tickets to be announced next week.
It marks just the second time the governing body has inducted a college basketball team, as the Hustlin’ Owls join 1966 Oregon State men’s basketball team that was selected for the Hall of Fame in 2006.
The three teams to be enshrined are among the best of the best in OIT history – as the 2004 and 2008 squads each defeated Bellevue (Neb.) for the national title, with the 2012 team toppling Rollie Massimino’s Northwood University team for the crown.
Joining the Owls as part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class are former Oregon State football coach Dennis Erickson; longtime prep baseball coach Dave Gassar; former Oregon and NBA basketball player Fred Jones; former NBA official Terry Durham; former Oregon State and WNBA basketball player Felicia Ragland; longtime Oregon coach and master’s athlete Becky Sisley and former Portland Buckaroo and NHL hockey player Connie Madigan.
In addition, six high school student-athletes will be honored with $3,000 scholarships.