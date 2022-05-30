Oregon Tech men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell has announced the signing of five student-athletes to letters of intent for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
The two junior college transfers and three incoming freshmen join a team coming off a 22-11 campaign and a trip to the second round of the NAIA National Tournament.
Forward Kody Bauman and guard Jay Elmore look to provide immediate experience to the Hustlin’ Owls line-up after stellar junior college careers. Bauman will have two seasons remaining at OIT, with Elmore set to wear a Tech jersey for the next three winters.
Bauman, a 6-foot-7 forward, had a stellar career at the College of the Siskiyous, averaging 20 points and eight rebounds per game as a sophomore, earning back-to-back All-Golden Valley Conference honors. The product of Mount Shasta High connected on 61% of his field-goal attempts and 44% of his 3-point tries during his junior college career.
“Kody is going to be a dynamic player at Oregon Tech,” Parnell said. “His size, length and athleticism, paired with his ability to score inside and out will be a tough matchup for opponents. At 6-foot-7, he is skilled, can really shoot the ball from the perimeter and has great touch around the rim. I’m looking forward to watching his perimeter skill-set grow in our system.”
Elmore heads to the Klamath Basin after two years at Lane Community College, where he was a two-time Northwest Athletic Conference South Region selection. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 15 points per game during his junior college career, making 44% of his attempts from outside the 3-point arc.
“Jay can flat shoot the ball,” Parnell said. “He’s one of the best pure shooters we’ve ever seen. Jay has a terrific work ethic and will make an immediate impact for us next year. Jay has three years of eligibility left and it wouldn’t surprise us if he makes a run at the all-time 3-point field-goal record.”
Three standout freshmen will be key to the Hustlin’ Owls success over the next four seasons – forward Logan Thebiay and guards Garrett Osborne and Noah Thomas.
Thebiay heads to Tech from Wilsonville High, where he helped his team win the 2019 and 2022 Oregon 5A state titles. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 10 points and eight rebounds a game as a senior, converting 63% of his field goals, earning back-to-back All-Northwest Oregon Conference honors.
“Logan has come a long way in the past two years and has been extremely well coached by Chris Roche,” Parnell said. “At 6-foot-10, he moves and jumps as well as any big kid we’ve had here are Oregon Tech. We have a good pipeline coming from Wilsonville, but Logan might have the highest ceiling of any of them. We can’t wait to get Logan on campus and watch him get better and better.”
Osborne had a stellar career at Redmond High, where he helped his team to the 5A state tournament as a senior. The 6-foot-3 combo-guard was named Intermountain Conference Player of the Year and selected to the 5A All-State team after averaging 23 points, six rebounds and two assists per game – leading the Oregon 5A division in scoring.
“Garrett is a tremendous athlete and is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential,” Parnell said. “He can play multiple positions and will without a doubt continue to get better and better. Garrett gets so much attention because of the athletic plays he makes at the rim, but what gets lost is how dynamic his skill set is and how hard he competes every night.”
Thomas heads to OIT after an outstanding prep career at Pleasant Valley High in Chico, Calif. – leading his team to the 2022 CIF Division III state title. The 6-foot-3 guard was named the Eastern Athletic League, Northern California Section and CIF Division III Player of the Year after averaging 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals per game.
“Noah is a baller and a three-sport athlete who has incredible quickness, athleticism and the tough-nosed mindset to go with it,” Parnell said. “He will make some jaw dropping plays in front of the Owl faithful. Noah is an elite defensive player and has the offensive skill set to be a very special player here at Oregon Tech.”
The Hustlin’ Owls are scheduled to open the season Oct. 22 with a home exhibition game against the Seattle Mountaineers.