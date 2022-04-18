ASHLAND — Chris Martinez hit the Cascade Conference qualifying mark in the pole vault, as the Oregon Tech men’s track and field team competed at the Raider Invitational, hosted by Southern Oregon.
Martinez placed sixth overall in the event, with his season-best mark of 4.10 meters (13 feet, 5.25 inches) easily meeting the league standard.
“Our men put together some solid marks today and are moving in the right direction,” said OIT assistant, Bill Reinhard.
Jose Ignacio continued his stellar season, placing second overall in the javelin (57.70 meters / 189 feet, 3 inches), while Toby Ruston won his section of the 5,000-meters (15:44.07).
On the track, Patrick Giraudo had a solid time of 11.46 seconds in the 100-meters, Owen Lien missed the CCC mark in the 400-meters by 0.02 seconds (50.77), Tychon Preston raced well in the 1,500-meters (4:22.01), with Thomas Long (16:06.57) and Max Cox (16:55.63) each running in the 5,000-meters.
The Owls will have a split squad next week — as Thomas Dodgen will head to La Grande for the Cascade Conference Multi-Event Championships, while the rest of the team travels to Chico State for the Chico Distance Carnival and Twilight.
Tech's Amber miller wins javelin, women fare well
ASHLAND — Amber Miller won the javelin, one of six top-4 finishes by the Oregon Tech women's track team at the Raider Invitational, hosted by Southern Oregon University.
Miller claimed the victory in the event with a mark of 38.83 meters (127 feet, 4 inches), just ahead of teammate Aarika Brooks (38.16 meters / 125 feet, 2 inches).
"We had a very successful day on the women's side," said OIT assistant Bill Reinhard. "Overall, our entire group performed at a high level in less than ideal weather conditions."
Brittan Bratscher posted a runner-up finish in the high jump (1.49 meters / 4 feet, 10.5 inches) and placed sixth in the javelin (34.79 meters / 114 feet, 1 inch), with Katie Mull taking fourth in the hammer throw with a season-best mark of 41.34 meters (135 feet, 7 inches) and adding a mark of 10.00 meters (32 feet, 9.75 inches) in the shot put.
On the track Lily Lavine had a quality day in the sprints, placing fourth in the 200-meters with a season-best time of 26.46 seconds and took third in the 400-meters (59.63). Teammate Eva Brady clocked times of 28.08 in the 200-meters and 1:01.79 in the 400-meters.
Middle-distance runners Kira Morrow (5:05.65) and Hannah Mason (5:08.23) raced in the 1,500-meters, with Jade Hopkins (5:21.36) winning the second section of the event. Delani Dietrich recorded a time of 18:56.94 in the 5,000-meters.
The Owls will have a split squad next week, as Ally Odell will head to La Grande for the Cascade Conference Multi-Event Championships, while the rest of the team travels to Chico State for the Chico Distance Carnival and Twilight.