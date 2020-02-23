When it needed it the most, Oregon Tech went to its two-time All-American.
Mitchell Fink delivered.
A brilliant second-half performance, during which the senior became the school’s career scoring leader, powered the eighth-rated Hustlin’ Owls to a 103-89 victory over a pesky Multnomah University men’s basketball team Saturday at Danny Miles Court.
Fink finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to help Tech in its final regular season game in a hotly contested battle against a sharp three-point shooting opponent.
“Their style of play is uncanny and hard to play against,” Matt Van Tassell said.
Van Tassell had several crucial offensive rebounds, two of which led to putbacks to help Oregon Tech stay in the lead once it went ahead in the second half. He also helped OIT hold a 50-24 edge in rebounds.
“We just wanted to be aggressive, but we were a little stagnant at times,” he said.
That, added to the long-range missiles launched by the Lions, helped keep the visitors in the game and left another large crowd uncomfortable until the final minute when Tech sealed the win to complete the year 24-6.
OIT, which was 14-6 in the league, will host a first-round conference playoff game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against an opponent to be named today.
“It’s scary when they shoot threes like they did, and make them,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “You have to pick them up so high that it creates room for them to work the ball.”
No one was more deadly than Justin Martin, who finished 11-of-17 from three-point range and scored 41 points. As the leading NAIA Division II national scorer, those numbers are normal. He had one game of 74 earlier this season.
“That is not unnormal for him,” Parnell said.
Martin helped the Lions take a trio of nine-point leads in the first half.
“We really didn’t want them to shoot threes,” Van Tassell said. But Multnomah, which finished league play 7-12, was 17-for-41 from three-point range in the game.
Fink nailed a three-point goal just before the halftime buzzer, and then gave Tech a 46-45 lead with a basket 30 seconds into the second half.
Then, an 8-0 spurt allowed the Hustlin’ Owls to take a 54-48 lead, but Tech would not pull away until Van Tassell scored a putback, was fouled and made the free throw to take an 83-72 lead.
When Jordan Henderson nailed a three, it gave Tech a 103-87 lead with 30 seconds to play.
OWL HOOTS
— Fink’s 34 points give him 2,117 for his career, and topped the old record of 2,109 held by Levell Hesia.
— Seth Erickson added 21 points for Tech, Garret Albrecht 17 and Van Tassell 11. Albrecht also had nine rebounds, and Van Tassell eight. Tyler Hieb had four OIT assists.
— Trey Ingram, Jaeden Ingram and Stepan Zavydovskyy also scored in double figures for Multnomah. Zavydovskyy led the Lions with seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
— Tech was 9-of-18 from three-point range, and held a 35-0 edge in scoring from the nonstarters, 48-26 in the paint and 23-3 on second-chance points.
Playoff tickets on sale
Tickets for Oregon Tech’s playoff games — the women will be at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday and the men at 7 p.m. Wednesday — are on sale at oregontechowls.com, or OregonTech.UniversityTickets.com.
Tickets, which are $10 for reserved seats, $8 for general admission, $5 for senior citizens and active military, and $2 for all students as well as OIT faculty and staff, also will be on sale Monday and throughout game day at the athletic office.
Season ticket holders have until noon Tuesday to claim their reserved seats.